Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.59. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

