Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.12). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

