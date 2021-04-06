Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.76). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11).

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

SRRA opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

