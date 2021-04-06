Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.27.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,800,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.77 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $282.19 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

