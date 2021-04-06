Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce $208.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.24 million to $212.29 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $190.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $873.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.04 million to $894.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $922.87 million to $962.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

