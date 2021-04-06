Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 470.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,408. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

