Zacks: Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CONE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,436. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

