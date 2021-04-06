Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average of $197.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

