Zacks: Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post $5.22 EPS

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.06 and the highest is $5.41. H&R Block reported earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 23,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

