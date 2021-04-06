Zacks: Analysts Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $110.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.72 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.85 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $486.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $1,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

