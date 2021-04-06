Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.72 Million

Equities analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post sales of $48.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $52.89 million. International Seaways reported sales of $125.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $234.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $316.11 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $328.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

