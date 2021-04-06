Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.23 Million

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report sales of $470.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.10 million and the lowest is $463.60 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

