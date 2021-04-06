Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.54 million and the lowest is $31.05 million. Iteris posted sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $116.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $7,147,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 123,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

