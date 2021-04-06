Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Million

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $34.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.74 million to $35.05 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $137.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $141.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.96 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

