Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

