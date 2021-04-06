Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ooma by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ooma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

