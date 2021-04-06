Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

