Zacks: Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. TEGNA reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 1,388,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,511. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

