Zacks: Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. 3,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -478.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

