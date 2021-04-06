Zacks: Analysts Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.79. VEREIT posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VEREIT.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 575,143 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter worth $682,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

