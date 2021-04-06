Zacks: Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

VRCA traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

