Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report $18.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $11.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $67.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.78 million to $68.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.96 million to $82.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPST shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPST opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

