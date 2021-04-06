Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 906,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

