Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $821.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report sales of $821.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.00 million and the highest is $846.84 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $937.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

