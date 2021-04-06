Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to Announce -$2.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post ($2.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.79). PBF Energy reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in PBF Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 66,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

