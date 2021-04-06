Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 618,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sientra by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sientra by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sientra by 298.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

