Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

