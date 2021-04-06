Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

