Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.55 Million

Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $74.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.90 million and the highest is $75.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $74.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $304.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $304.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $316.65 million, with estimates ranging from $315.80 million to $317.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. Veritex has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Veritex by 36.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

