Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.55 Million

Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $74.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.90 million and the highest is $75.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $74.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $304.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $304.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $316.65 million, with estimates ranging from $315.80 million to $317.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. Veritex has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.
In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Veritex by 36.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.
Further Reading: How is a price target determined?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $74.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $74.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $304.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $304.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $316.65 million, with estimates ranging from $315.80 million to $317.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.
In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $81,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Veritex by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.