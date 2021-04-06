Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post $9.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.04 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

