Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $95.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.50 million and the highest is $96.13 million. BlackLine posted sales of $82.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $412.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $499.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.44 million to $518.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

