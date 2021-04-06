Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post $4.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $121.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.37.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

