Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.19. ePlus posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $699,550. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

