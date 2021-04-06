Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

