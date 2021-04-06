Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HUBS stock traded up $15.25 on Tuesday, hitting $490.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.84. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $17,704,630. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

