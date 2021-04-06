Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.08. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

