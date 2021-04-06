Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.66. Mplx posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,124. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Mplx has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

