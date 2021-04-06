Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 2,941,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

