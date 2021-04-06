Zacks: Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($0.21). PBF Energy posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 66,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,418. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

