Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,015. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 1,019,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,847. Redfin has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

