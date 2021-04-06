Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,542. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

