Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.36. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. 3,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

