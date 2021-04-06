Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Trane Technologies reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trane Technologies.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,481. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane Technologies (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.