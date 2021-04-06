Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post $216.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $210.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Unity Software stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,060 shares of company stock valued at $66,787,455.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

