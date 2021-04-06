Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.61 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and $122,741.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,306.48 or 0.99846841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.30 or 0.00469716 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00838470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00325458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00099633 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,614,030 coins and its circulating supply is 10,584,530 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

