Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.19 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $48.19 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.