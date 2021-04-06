ZB Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.23 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZB Token has a market cap of $231.90 million and $31.23 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00657318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031478 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

