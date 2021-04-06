ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,243.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $17,243.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.00325724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00139201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00117691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,162,153 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

