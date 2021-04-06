ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $16,322.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00323111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00142551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00111165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,161,645 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

