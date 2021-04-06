Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,722.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.44 or 0.03642343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00410595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.70 or 0.01142880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00462682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00473701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00326550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00032036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

